Police: dog shot after attacking officer in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) -

A dog was shot by a police officer in Northwest Miami-Dade after, police said, the dog attacked the officer, Friday night.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at a home, located near Northwest 67th Avenue and 186th Street, around 9:30 p.m.

The officers entered the neighborhood with their guns drawn. When they arrived at the home, Luis Fernandez opened the door, and his dog ran out.

The dog then bit the male officer on his leg, officials said. The officer then fired his weapon, shooting the dog.

“It’s a horrible situation, man. There’s no reason for this to have happened,” said Fernandez, who owns the dog. “Police come over here, you know, and they passed into the gate. They hear the dog knocking from inside the house. As soon as I open the door, they got guns drawn already, so I put my hands up, let go of the dog.”

The dog was transported to After Hours Pet Emergency in Hialeah.

Officials said the dog is recovering.

The officer was not transported to a hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.

