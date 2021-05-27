NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have determined the remains found in Northwest Miami-Dade belong to a deceased dog.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene in the area of Northwest 74th Street and 94th Avenue at around 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, people believed the remains, which were wrapped up in a bucket, belonged to a human. Hours later, police determined the remains belong to a dead dog.

Miami-Dade Police’s Underwater Recovery Team could be seen parked up against the shores of a retention pond in the area while they investigated.

