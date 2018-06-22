MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have detained a man who reportedly may have been armed, in connection to an altercation with a neighbor in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the argument sparked along Flagler Street, between Northwest 20th and 21st avenues on Friday.

Friday evening, police tweeted out a description of the subject. Investigators said he is bald, stands between 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a goatee.

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared & a subject who matched the description has been detained. https://t.co/qRbaOuuiiM — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 23, 2018

Just after 8 p.m., police tweeted out that they took into custody a man who matched the subject’s description.

Officials did not specify whether or not the subject was actually armed.

Police continue to investigate.

