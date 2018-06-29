Police detain man after phone threat made at Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after reports that someone called in a threat to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the hospital at Northwest 16th Street and 12th Avenue, just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Employees received text alerts about the threat, however, after sweeping the hospital, officers gave the all clear and determined there was no public safety threat, just after 4 p.m.

Though police took one subject into custody, their relationship to the case is unknown.

