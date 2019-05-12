Police detain driver in Miami hit-and-run that injured elderly man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have detained a driver who, they said, struck a pedestrian at a Miami intersection and took off.

According to City of Miami Police, an elderly man was struck near the corner of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 21st Street, Saturday morning.

Paramedics took the victim to an area hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The driver was later taken into custody

