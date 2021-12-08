SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained the boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was abducted from a house where she was working in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said that they detained the boyfriend of 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd after he was seen by family members Wednesday morning.

“A family member of Andreae Lloyd had observed a male who happens to be the boyfriend of Andreae Lloyd in a heavily wooded area in the area of 130th Avenue and Southwest 328th Street,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez. “The family member called us, we responded immediately, we observed the boyfriend, and we have detained him.”

Rodriguez added that a cadaver dog also alerted them to an area nearby.

“One of our canines alerted to an area, a heavily wooded area in that location,” he said.

Family members of 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd showed up at the scene near Southwest 328th Street and 127th Avenue, Wednesday. Some of them could be seen crying and overcome with emotion.

Police said Lloyd was working at a home as a caretaker when just after midnight on Tuesday, a man came to the home, beat her, dragged her out to her car and took off in an unknown direction.

“It had to take two people. Somebody to take one person there and drop them off because they took her car with her,” a family member said.

“It does seem like an unusual case. The main thing to remember at this point is that this young lady appears to have been taken against her will,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Chris Thomas.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Police.

