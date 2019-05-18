Police detain armed man spotted at Brickell Metrorail Station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have detained a man after, they said, he was spotted walking around a Metrorail station in Miami with a weapon.

City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene at the Brickell station in the area of Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street, at around 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

A witness to the situation sent 7News a picture showing several police officers taking the subject into custody.

Investigators have not specified what type of weapon the man was wielding.

It remains unclear if there were any injuries.

Miami-Dade Police is investigating the incident.

