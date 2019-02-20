Police departments across South Florida honor officer killed in Davie wrong-way crash

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several different police departments across South Florida made their way to a service to honor the police officer killed in a wrong-way crash in Davie.

The funeral for Miccosukee Police Sergeant Steven Greco was held on Wednesday at around 11 a.m.

A procession left St. Bonaventure Church and ended at Hollywood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies assisted with the funeral procession while an American flag was hung above the procession by two fire trucks.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the fallen officer was on his way home from work on Saturday when he collided with a wrong way driver on Alligator Alley.

The driver of the other vehicle was also killed in the crash.

Officer Greco’s wife is pregnant with their first child.

A GoFundMe had been established to help pay for Greco’s funeral.

