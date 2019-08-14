Police: Deerfield Beach pastor groped teenage boy after shopping for school supplies

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Deerfield Beach pastor is facing some serious charges after, police said, he fondled a 15-year-old boy after taking the victim shopping for school supplies.

Maurice Lyn, the pastor at Deerfield Beach Church of God of Prophecy, appeared in bond court Wednesday morning charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to Coral Springs Police, Lyn picked up the boy, who is one of his congregants, to take him shopping Aug. 6.

When he dropped the victim off at home, investigators said, Lyn pinned the teen against a kitchen counter. Officials said the suspect then kissed and groped the boy.

Police said Lyn stopped suddenly and told the victim he had to leave but promised to molest him again.

Investigators said when the boy’s mother confronted Lyn in a recorded phone call monitored by police, he told her that he was “praying and fasting for forgiveness.”

Lyn is being held on $75,000 bond. He was ordered not to have contact with any minors other than his 7-year-old daughter.

