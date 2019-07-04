Police deem suspicious package safe after brief scare at Bayside in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to the area behind Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami after a suspicious package was reported at the outdoor mall.

City of Miami Police were called to the scene, just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, they evacuated the service road behind the outdoor mall, but they did not evacuate the shopping center.

Investigators concluded that the package was a suitcase and has been deemed safe, just before 11 p.m., Thursday.

However, police said they have evacuated a section of Bayfront Park to conduct their investigation, and the shopping center remains open for business.

UPDATE: The suspicious package was a suitcase & it has been deemed safe. A section of Bayfront Park was evacuated in order to further conduct our investigation. Bayside Marketplace continues to remain open. Biscayne Blvd is open in open in both directions. https://t.co/s6CPtWtVH5 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 5, 2019

Cellphone video from a nearby rooftop showed police moving attendees from the shopping center. The video also showed at least a dozen police cruisers with their lights turned on near Bayfront Park.

7News cameras captured police cruisers near the Hard Rock Cafe at the rear of the property. Cameras also captured officers with K-9s walking around and investigating near the scene.

Several ambulances were spotted at the front of the property.

Bayside Marketplace is open for business! We have no issues here and the party goes on! This news is for Bayfront Park — Bayside Marketplace (@BaysideMktplace) July 5, 2019

Three police cruisers and a helicopter were also caught on video responding to the scene.

Police said the bomb squad was called in to investigate the package. They did not evacuate the area except for where the package was seen.

Biscayne Boulevard, which was shut down for the Fourth of July fireworks show, remained closed while police investigated.

Dump trucks were used to block the road.

Police reopened the roadways just before 11 p.m., Thursday.

