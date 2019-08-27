Police deem Little Havana suspicious package safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have deemed a suspicious package in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood as safe.

Miami Police units responded to the scene at Southwest 17th Avenue and Eighth Street, at around 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Police shut down the area between Southwest 16th and 18th avenues and Seventh and Ninth streets while they investigated. The roadways were reopened at around 10 p.m.

PIO is on scene. After a thorough investigation of a call regarding a possible suscious package; our BOMB Squad rendered it as safe. The roads will be reopening shortly. pic.twitter.com/4B0cvRACk9 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 28, 2019

The bomb squad was been called in to investigate the suspicious package, police said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

