Police: Davie man sentenced to 40 years for luring boys online, making porn out of victims’ videos

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for luring three preteen boys online and producing child pornography out of the videos the victims sent him, authorities said.

According to court records, 38-year-old Henry Alvarez Flores reached out to the boys on Facebook Messenger in 2018 pretending to be a young woman.

Once the victims, who were 11 and 12 years old at the time, accepted the man’s friend request, investigators said, he asked them to engage in sexual conduct and record videos of themselves.

Records state Alvarez Flores directed the boys as to the nature of the sexual acts he wanted them to perform, then asked them to send him the clips in exchange for Google Play gift cards.

Officials said when one of the boys refused to go along with the request, Alvarez Flores threatened to expose the minor and his family, who were in the U.S. without citizenship status.

The investigation that led to Alvarez Flores’ arrest and Friday’s sentencing was a joint effort between Davie Police detectives and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

He was taken into custody after police raided his mobile home near Southwest Sixth Street and 130th Avenue in July.

Alvarez Flores pleaded guilty to three counts of production of child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.