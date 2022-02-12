NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser was involved in an accident.

Authorities responded to the area of the accident that took place near Northwest 119th Street and 2nd Street, Saturday.

A police cruiser was driving when another driver went through a red light, hitting the cruiser.

The officer and the female driver are both OK.

Police are investigating the incident.

The driver will be cited.

