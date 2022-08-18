CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into a house in Cutler Bay.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Viewer video showed the officer’s marked vehicle partly inside a home in the area of Cutler Ridge Drive and Martin Road.

The police officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

