Police: Crooks stole over $50K in go-karts, racing gear in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for those responsible for stealing a white trailer that carried professional go-karts and other racing equipment valued at more than $50,000.

According to Doral Police, the theft happened along the 9900 block of Northwest 25th Street, at around 11 p.m., Feb. 16.

Investigators said the trailer was taken away by crooks in a gray or silver pickup truck.

The trailer, which has the Florida tag HEUJ87, contained professional racing go-karts and assorted racing equipment, police said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

