Police crack down on drivers performing doughnuts, stunts in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Miami Beach are cracking down on drivers seen on various social media posts performing doughnuts and other stunts throughout the city over the weekend.

Miami Beach Police provided video to 7News of a Ford Mustang performing doughnuts in the middle of an intersection in the South of Fifth neighborhood, Friday night.

“This is a group that we’re monitoring,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said.

No arrests have been made in the case of the tire-screeching Mustang, but officers responded to the scene within minutes.

“Our intelligence unit is monitoring to do our best to ensure that this does not happen again on Miami Beach,” Rodriguez said.

The past weeks have been busy for law enforcement in the city, but the past weekend has been especially busy. Rodriguez said a night after the Mustang performed doughnuts, officers seized guns, drugs and burglary tools.

“Three windows smashed right here at 18th Street and Collins [Avenue],” Rodriguez said. “Four subjects, all arrested, not only with burglary tools, but with firearms and narcotics, as well.”

However, Miami Beach residents and social media users have taken video of multiple cars performing doughnuts in front of city landmarks, such as Joe’s Stone Crab.

Rodriguez said the offending drivers are being tracked online by officers and other law enforcement agencies.

One video showed cars performing doughnuts along Interstate 95 in Miami while shooting off fireworks.

Police said the drivers doing the stunts are organized and sophisticated, and they end up performing and filming stunts in one spot before moving onto another spot.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber released a statement that reads, in part, “We are well beyond the point of patience. For well over a decade, the entertainment district has declined into an unacceptable mess, but I believe we can reverse its direction and make it a place we can be proud of.”

