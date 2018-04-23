Police: Coral Springs attempted sexual battery suspect admits to nearly 10 attacks

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police say a man accused of attempting to sexually batter a woman has admitted to committing nearly 10 other attacks.

After an extensive investigation, Coral Springs Police arrested 25-year-old Dante M. Collins, Monday.

“It’s great having this guy off the street,” said Coral Springs Police Officer Tyler Reik.

Police originally began their investigation after a Feb. 20 incident where a woman out walking was attacked and pushed to the ground. A similar incident happened again in April. In both cases, the victims were able to get away.

Investigators then spoke to Collins, and began watching him.

“[They] caught him in the area of Wyndham Lakes, Sunday morning,” Reik said.

Police said when Collins was interviewed by detectives, he provided a full confession to the February and April attacks and he admitted to having committed between five and 10 attacks that were not reported to police.

He also apologized and said he has a problem.

Collins has been charged with attempted sexual battery, loitering and prowling. He has not yet been charged for any of the other alleged attacks.

He is currently being held at the Broward County Jail on a bond of $250,000.

Collins had previously been arrested for indecent exposure in Hollywood in 2014.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.