Police: Coral Gables Sr. High student arrested for making social media threats

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at Coral Gables Senior High School has been arrested after being accused of making threats.

According to Miami-Dade Schools, police arrested a senior who they said is associated with creating social media accounts under other students’ names.

The senior is accused of posting threats such as blowing up the school.

“We take all these types of situations very seriously,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to threats against schools that result in disturbances to the learning environment. We investigate all of them, and we use the full weight of the law to prosecute those who commit these offenses.”

Police arrested the student Tuesday morning.

This is the second arrest in less than a week at Miami-Dade Schools in regards to school threats.

