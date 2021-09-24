SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are combing for clues around an area of Southwest Ranches, as their investigation continues.

A heavy police presence was set up near a property near Mustang Trail, just north of Sheridan Street, Friday.

“You don’t really hear of much crime here except a few cars stolen here and there,” Samantha Sawyer, who lives nearby, said.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where officers could be seen digging and sifting through dirt.

It remains unclear what they are searching for, but neighbors said investigators were in the area last week, as well.

“All I heard is they tried to find something which is impossible to find,” Luis, who lives nearby, said. “There must be a treasure buried. A lot of big coins sitting there. On second thought, it might be something worse.”

Police said they are gathering evidence as part of an ongoing investigation, but they have not elaborated.

Davie Police is leading the investigation, but several other agencies are assisting.

Investigators have since wrapped up their search for the day.

