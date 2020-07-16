Police continue to check on Miami-Dade businesses for COVID-19 compliance

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are continuing to check on businesses throughout parts of Miami-Dade County to make sure they are in compliance with the county’s COVID-19 rules.

7News cameras accompanied officers as they headed out the Kendall area on Thursday.

“We go out every day in all nine districts and make sure that we make these business contact,” Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta said. “We do about 500 business a day, so we’re not doing it to hurt our businesses. We’re not doing it to financially impact our businesses. What we’re doing it is for the safety and the health of our residents and to make sure we don’t fall back to a complete closure.”

Since the county rolled back to phase one, Miami-Dade Police have shut down 21 businesses, and they are out every day looking for COVID prevention compliance. According to police, they have done over 350,000 business checks since the pandemic began.

Officers would stop by several types of businesses, including restaurants and gyms, to look for mask compliance, social distancing and signage with reminders about what has to be done.

When a business is shut down in Miami-Dade County, it has to come up with a plan for getting in compliance with the COVID-19 rules.

