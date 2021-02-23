Police continue search for missing Hollywood woman

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search continues for a missing South Florida woman.

Police have been looking for 21-year-old Noemi Bolivar since Feb. 11.

She was last seen at Anne Kolb Nature Center Park in Hollywood.

Newly released surveillance video showed Bolivar inside a bus near West Sheridan Avenue and 46th Street.

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt with blue shorts.

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding her disappearance, contact Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

