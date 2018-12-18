Police continue search for gunman after father killed at holiday party

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are ramping up their efforts in their search for a gunman who killed a father as he was enjoying time with his family at a Christmas party.

Miami-Dade Police officers were left puzzled after 40-year-old Yemil Arguelles was struck by a mystery bullet at a home along Southwest 71st Street and 159th Place, just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators determined that the bullet did not come from any of the guests at the party.

The homeowner told 7News that, at one point, they thought they were hearing fireworks.

Arguelles was found clenching his chest as he bled.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded and transported him to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police don’t believe the victim was intentionally targeted.

“At this point, we are basically looking at all possibilities,” MDPD Detective Zubair Kahn said, “as to how and why this could have happened. It could be somebody cleaning their gun and accidentally discharged or somebody could have been shooting up in the air from somewhere else and this is where the bullet decided to land.”

Arguelles’ family was set to join police on Tuesday for a news conference but they cancelled as they were too grief stricken to speak.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

