CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured on the job in Coral Gables.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center on Wednesday after, police said, he was hit by a concrete block. His condition remains unknown.

The incident happened in the area of Coconut Grove Drive and Malaga Avenue.

