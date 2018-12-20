Police confirm human remains found in Miami Gardens belong to woman reported missing in 2010

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have confirmed that human remains found in Miami Gardens in fact belong to a woman who was reported missing in 2010.

Hallandale Beach Police said they used dental records to identify the remains as 40-year-old Lynda Meier, who was last seen using an ATM in the early morning hours of June 4, 2010.

The remains were found last Thursday, near the 3900 block of Northwest 215th Street in Miami Gardens.

Police said a tip led to the discovery of Meier’s body and additional evidence, which allowed for a breakthrough in the case

Meier’s mother, Phylis Meier was on hand for the press conference.

“It’s helpful that I know she’s not lost out here. She’s found, and I can’t believe it,” Meier’s mother said. “All these years I prayed that we would find something about where she was, and this does make a difference. It makes a tremendous difference. She’s not out there alone now. She has her family, and we’ll take care of her.

If you have any information on Meier’s death, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

