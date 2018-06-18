Police confirm 1 dead in overnight Miami Springs shooting

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Miami Springs.

The shooting took place sometime before 4 a.m., in the parking lot of an IHOP, located along Northwest 36th Street and South Drive.

Paramedics were seen treating a man in the parking lot, where multiple evidence markers laid. However, police have not yet confirmed what happened.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. He was later pronounced dead on Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

As a result Northwest 36th Street is blocked off westbound between South Drive and East Drive.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.