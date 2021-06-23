NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers and community leaders gathered to discuss the increase in shootings in Miami-Dade County.

The gathering in North Miami Beach was held on Wednesday as President Joe Biden announced a plan to combat violent crime across the U.S.

“Some of the violence has gone down, but there’s a lot of work to be done,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez said. “We want to provide a sense of security to our community, the whole community, all of Miami-Dade County together.”

Ramirez, along with the rest of the county’s police chiefs and other law enforcement, launched Operation Summer Heat earlier in June. As of June 23, more than 600 have been arrested and hundreds of illegal guns have been seized.

The operation coincides with Miami-Dade’s Peace and Prosperity Plan, which pumps millions of dollars into community initiatives.

The police director said feuds and beef on social media has fueled the increase of shootings in the area, including the mass shooting that killed three and injured 20 outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall.

“It’s not about tangible things,” Ramirez said. “Let’s put it that way. It’s very disturbing, and I can’t get into the particulars, but when you have people who are killed and a large group of people shot, hurt, fathers, mothers screaming, and when you peel the onion back and look as to why this was caused, there’s gang things and things like that, but that’s not it. It’s the motive, the brazenness, the lack of caring about anybody to just act on it real-time, real quick and be gone real quick.”

Cities in Miami-Dade County have seen an uptick of shootings, but local officials said they have developed the perfect formula to combat the shootings, which includes enforcement and community initiatives.

“The programs that we have in place and the strategy that’s in place right now, I think that we will be able to stop this and refocus our youth in our communities,” Ramirez said.

