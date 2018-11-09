Police: Coconut Creek man arrested in Miami Lakes killing of man, ex-girlfriend

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Coconut Creek man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and another man in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade Police arrested 27-year-old Thales Ferreira, Thursday evening.

According to detectives, Ferreira killed his girlfriend and another man in a Miami Lakes apartment, Thursday morning.

Detectives responded to the Miami Lakes home after a neighbor called police and reported hearing gunshots and seeing one of the victims on the ground in the apartment.

The female victim had called police the night before to report that Ferreira had been stalking her and that he had been banging on the apartment door.

Investigators said during their investigation, a man told police that his gun had been stolen and used in a murder. Detectives were then able to connect the murder to Ferreira.

Officers arrested Ferreira Thursday night as he tried to board a plane to Brazil.

He has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

