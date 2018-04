MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - If you plan on driving around the Miami Beach area Sunday morning, you may hit a few detours.

Tomorrow the #SoBeTri will race through Miami Beach. View traffic advisory & trolley service info here: https://t.co/s9u7EwOsHF pic.twitter.com/GIKdqwSvae — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) April 14, 2018

The City of Miami Beach shared a map showing several closed off routes for the South Beach Triathlon.

The race started Sunday morning and roads are expected to be closed until 11 a.m.

