Police clear suspicious package found on Brickell Avenue

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have given the all-clear after a suspicious package closed roads in Brickell.

City of Miami Police and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene along Brickell Avenue and Seventh Street just before 10:45 a.m., Friday.

Police shut down Southeast Fifth Street to Eighth Street while they investigated. However, just before 1:15 p.m., they cleared the scene and reopened the roadway to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

UPDATE: The scene is being cleared and the roadways are being reopened for normal vehicular and pedestrian traffic. https://t.co/eU8BIxG5rn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 28, 2020

