Police clear suspicious package found on Brickell Avenue

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have given the all-clear after a suspicious package closed roads in Brickell.

City of Miami Police and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene along Brickell Avenue and Seventh Street just before 10:45 a.m., Friday.

Police shut down Southeast Fifth Street to Eighth Street while they investigated. However, just before 1:15 p.m., they cleared the scene and reopened the roadway to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

 

