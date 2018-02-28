Police: Infant dies after being left in car by mother in SWMD

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 1-year-old boy has died after his mother left him inside a car in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to Miami-Dade Police.

First responders worked the scene at a strip mall near Bird Road and 97th Avenue, Wednesday, at around 3:30 p.m.

The young boy was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital, before being pronounced dead.

Police are investigating two areas of the strip mall, a parking lot behind the mall and a beauty shop in the corner of the mall.

There are reports that there may be witnesses inside the beauty store.

