NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected hit-and-run driver ran over a police officer who was attempting to stop the driver from fleeing, according to North Miami Beach Police’s chief, causing at least one officer to fire their weapon at the driver in North Miami Beach.

It happened near Northeast 172nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

According to North Miami Beach Police Chief Rich Rand, a hit-and-run involving a red car and a white car happened north of the area where the shooting occurred, and it ended at The Reserve at Marina Palms condominium complex.

When the two cars involved in the incident arrived at the complex, Rand said officers who were there conducting a separate investigation were approached by the driver of the white car.

Officers then attempted to stop the driver of the red car from leaving the area, and that’s when the red car bumped into a black car and ran over an officer, according to the chief.

“They were chasing her,” resident Stuart Weiser said. “She pulled into this residence, couldn’t get through the gate, so she tried to back out. The police tried to open her door. She ran over the policeman, and the other policeman shot her.”

Police have not confirmed whether or not the police officer who was run over was the same officer who fired at the suspected hit-and-run driver. Police have not said what law enforcement agency the officer who fired the weapon is with.

An aerial view of the scene shows a red vehicle blocked off by police tape. The back window of the red vehicle appears to have been shot out, and what appears to be blood could be seen on the ground.

The officer suffered injuries to the mid-section and the lower body and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver was also taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Aventura Police and North Miami Beach Police units both responded to the scene. Biscayne Boulevard near 172nd Street has been closed while police work the scene.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route around the area.

The driver of the red car will face several charges, including aggravated battery with a motor vehicle.

