Police Chief: Juvenile curfew to be enforced in Opa-locka over the summer

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson has announced that a curfew for juveniles under the age of 17 will be in effect for the summer.

Dobson announced the curfew on Twitter, Tuesday afternoon.

The curfew will go into effect weekdays from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., and weekends from midnight to 6 a.m.

However, several exceptions may apply that will allow a juvenile to be out past curfew.

Those exceptions include:

Being with someone 21 years or older

Working or traveling from work

The child has written permission from a parent or guardian to run an errand

Traveling to or from school, religious, civic or county-sponsored event

The child is homeless

The juvenile is aiding or assisting in an emergency

The child is exercising a First Amendment right

The juvenile is on the property of his or her residence or a neighbor’s residence if the neighbor does not object

If a juvenile is found to be outside when the curfew is active, Dobson said, an officer will ask the child for their age, why the child is out during curfew and if the juvenile has permission from a guardian.

If the juvenile does not have permission, Dobson said, the child will be taken home, to a police station or another holding station, where they will be given a citation.

Repeated violations of the curfew could see the parents of the offending child pay up to $500 in fines.

