Police stop 2 men wanted for battery on a police officer after Opa-Locka chase

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two men into custody after they led officers on a chase through the streets of Miami-Dade County.

Officers from several agencies, including Miami Gardens, Opa-locka and Miami-Dade Police, took the pair into custody near Liberty Square, Friday afternoon.

The men were believed to have been involved in a battery on a law enforcement officer.

The chase began in Broward County, before heading into Miami-Dade.

Officers followed the vehicle through Miami Gardens and Opa-locka before the chase finally ended near the intersection of Northwest 15 Ave and 68 Terrace around 3:15 p.m.

