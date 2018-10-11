Police chase that began in Fort Lauderdale ends with crash in Boca Raton

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that began in Broward County has ended in a crash in Boca Raton.

The chase started in Fort Lauderdale, before heading north on Interstate 95, reaching speeds of at least 100 miles per hour.

The chase came to an end when the driver crashed the car while trying to exit onto Spanish River Boulevard.

The two occupants of the vehicle tried to run away from the vehicle, but they were quickly swarmed by police and taken into custody.

According to police, the maroon Honda CRV that was being chased was reported stolen, and the two people inside are believed to have been involved in a strong-arm robbery.

Fire Rescue has been called to the scene to check for any injuries.

