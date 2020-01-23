Police chase pickup truck in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently in pursuit of a pickup truck through the streets of Hollywood.

Hollywood Police cruisers could be seen chasing after a black Ford F-150 at around 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a man could be seen waving his arms out of the back window of the truck.

The suspect they are in pursuit of is allegedly wanted for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

It remains unclear how many people are inside of the vehicle.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

