Police chase ends on SB I-95 in North Miami-Dade; 2 center lanes blocked near Miami Gardens Dr.

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit has come to a crashing end on Interstate 95 in North Miami-Dade.

Broward Sheriff’s Office cruisers were in pursuit of a possible robbery subject on the southbound lanes of I-95 in Broward County, just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the pursuit started in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard, near the Swap Shop.

The chase ended with the subject his gray Toyota into an unmarked police SUV before the entrance of the Golden Glades Interchange.

BSO said the subject was taken into custody. Three left lanes of the highway have been blocked off while deputies continue their investigation.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

