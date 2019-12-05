Police chase ends in gunfire following armed robbery in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase has ended with gunfire after police pursued alleged armed robbery subjects from Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police responded to a shooting outside of a jewelry store along Miracle Mile, Thursday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene were police tape was wrapped around Regent’s Jewelers and markers were placed along the alleyway behind the store, Thursday afternoon.

Update, we are currently investigating an armed Robbery to the Regent Jeweler's located at 386 Miracle Mile. Traffic is being redirected. Avoid the area. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) December 5, 2019

According to police, two subjects allegedly robbed Regent’s Jewelers in the area of Le Jeune Road.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said at least one bullet hit Coral Gables City Hall, which is located across the street from the jewelry store.

Shortly after the call went out, police found the alleged armed robbery subjects driving along the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in a UPS delivery truck and gave chase.

The chase ended on Miramar Parkway just east of Flamingo Road in Miramar.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene of the chase where the alleged subjects could be seen exchanging gunfire with officers.

UPS has released a statement following the end of the chase.

“We are trying to learn about the status of our personnel and are concerned about their safety,” a company spokesperson said. “We appreciate law enforcement’s service and will cooperate with them to bring the individuals to justice who put our people in harm’s way.”

According to Miramar Fire Rescue, one person has been airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unknown what injuries were suffered during the exchange of gunfire as the chase ended.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.