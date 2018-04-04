Police chase ends in crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after a police chase ended in a crash in Pompano Beach, Wednesday.

The crash involved a yellow Camaro and a gray Cadillac, near North Flagler Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street.

Two drivers were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisting Palm Beach Gardens Police in trying to apprehend a subject.

One of the hospitalized drivers is believed to be the person authorities were looking for. It remains unclear what the driver’s crime was.

A BSO deputy was also involved in the crash, but was not injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.