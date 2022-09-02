BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.

The subjects were apparently involved in an armed robbery at a Metro PCS store in Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale Beach Police officers were able to track their vehicle as it headed north along Interstate 95 until it came to a crashing end.

First responders with Boca Raton Fire Rescue are working to extricate someone from a vehicle involved in the crash. It’s unclear if the victim is one of the subjects or a bystander.

Northbound traffic along Northwest Spanish River Boulevard is being diverted at Broken Sound, as police continue to investigate.

