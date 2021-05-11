Police charge self-proclaimed witch with murder following Georgia mother’s disappearance

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A murder charge has been filed in the disappearance of a Georgia woman in South Florida.

Hollywood Police charged Shannon Ryan, a self-proclaimed witch doctor, with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, Tuesday night.

The charges stem from the disappearance of 21-year-old Leila Cavett. Ryan claimed she traveled to South Florida to sell her truck to him.

She was last seen in July 2020 with her 2-year-old son at a Hollywood gas station.

Her son was found wandering a Miramar parking lot by himself the next morning.

The 40-year-old Ryan has been in jail since August and faces a slew of other charges, including child neglect, lying to authorities and kidnapping.

Cavett’s body has not been found.

