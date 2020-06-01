Police catch crook accused of trying to break into Bank of America ATM

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a suspect into custody after ATMs were broken into at an Opa-Locka bank.

Officers arrived at the Bank of America on Northwest 27th Avenue and 132nd Street, Sunday.

Police said the ATMs were targeted by someone wearing a ski mask.

Police chased the crook on foot before he was caught.

No money was taken, but the machines were left damaged.

