Police: car with baby inside stolen by stranger in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was stolen in Fort Lauderdale, police said, with a small child in the back seat.

According to officials, the car was stolen by a stranger near 2492 NW 26th Ave. just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning. A 1-year-old child is in the car, police said.

The thief was on a bicycle, police added, which was left behind at the scene.

Police are searching for a gray 2006 Toyota Avalon with a tag of EAWX69.

