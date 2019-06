PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have captured an alligator who tried to walk into a Pembroke Pines school.

The hatchling tried to walk into Somerset Academy North, Wednesday.

A police officer captured the reptile and moved it from the school.

Police told 7News the hatchling will soon be relocated to the Everglades.

