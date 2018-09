DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have captured a 10-foot-long gator that was on the loose in Davie.

The reptile was wrangled Saturday night, near Flamingo Road and Orange Drive.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and police worked together to track the gator down.

It is unclear why officials were searching for the reptile.

