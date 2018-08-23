Police bust illegal slaughter operation in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Animals at risk of being brutally butchered were rescued from an illegal slaughterhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The slaughterhouse, Miami-Dade Police said, was running an illegal operation out of a ranch at 12500 SW 194th Ave.

Officials said this was not the first time they responded to the location, though it’s unclear if it was for a similar incident.

Miami-Dade Police in collaboration with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals organization helped rescue two horses and four cows, Thursday.

“There were numerous cows that had been slaughtered. There was a cow tied up in a trailer that was about to be slaughtered,” The SPCA’s Laurie Waggoner said. “There’s a mountain of entrails, fresh entrails, where animals were slaughtered here in the last couple of days.”

SPCA officials said the animals rescued were in relatively good shape.

It’s unclear what, if any, criminal charges were being filed.

