MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who, they said, stole nearly $5,000 in cash and jewelry from a Miami home.

The burglary happened along Northwest 45th Avenue and Seventh Street, Oct. 29.

Officials said the thief took off with about $4,000 worth of jewelry and $300 in cash.

Police said the subject is between 35 and 40 years old and was last seen wearing a black and gray shirt and white shorts with a black backpack.

Investigators believe the burglar scoped out the residence just before the break-in.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

