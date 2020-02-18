Police break up organized burglary ring in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested members of an organized burglary ring in Miami.

Miami Police said the group used sophisticated surveillance techniques, equipment and social media to make their steals.

The group was taken down as a part of an operation investigators are calling Operation Growing Pains.

Among those arrested include Xandi Garcia. Police said Garcia is one of those responsible for stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from celebrity jeweler Eric the Jeweler over the weekend of the Super Bowl.

Garcia was originally caught and arrested the following week after detectives received an anonymous tip. When Garcia was arrested, he was reportedly found with one of the stolen pieces of jewelry in his pocket.

The State Attorney’s Office will be holding a news conference on the arrests later this afternoon.

