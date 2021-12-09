SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the boyfriend of a pregnant mother who was abducted in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Xavier Johnson confessed to kidnapping and killing 27-year-old Andrea Lloyd. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

His arrest comes after officials said they found human remains.

Officials have been searching for her since early Tuesday morning.

Police said Johnson showed up to Lloyd’s job as a caretaker at a group home, beat her up and forced her into her own car.

Lloyd’s family suspected Johnson had something to do with it.

On Wednesday, detectives swarmed the woods of Southwest 328th Street in Homestead.

Her family tracked down Johnson in a black pick-up truck and called the police.

“For whatever lucky reason that was, and I can say that must have been the gift of God,” one family member said. “We all got there, held him there until the police got there.”

Police responded to the area and confirmed they found human remains.

Officers detained, questioned then arrested Johnson.

It has been a long, painful and emotional few days for Lloyd’s family as detectives continue to piece together the investigation.

“We gotta step back, lean back and hope and pray that God hear us through this, see us through this and allow us to go through,” a relative said.

Detectives have not yet revealed the identity of the remains found.

Johnson is being held without bond.

Please check back n WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.