Police: Boy rushed to hospital after brother stabs him at North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy had to be rushed into surgery after, police said, his brother stabbed him at their North Miami home.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the residence near Northwest 122nd Street and Eighth Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the young man accused of having stabbed his brother appeared “limited in his ability to reason” and was taken into custody.

A young boy was stabbed by his brother in North Miami earlier Saturday before being rushed to the hospital. The boys are 10 and 11. This is the end of an investigation where N. Miami CSI collected evidence at a home near NW 122nd St and 8th Ave. @wsvn #7News #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/xjjjcSwdVH — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 1, 2019

Paramedics transported the injured boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition, where 7News cameras captured him arriving on a stretcher.

The two brothers are described to be 10 and 11 years old.

According to a family member, the injured boy is expected to be OK and will be released from the hospital soon. He would later head off with police in an unmarked vehicle.

Crime scene investigators could be seen arriving at the house before they went in and came out with evidence.

When asked what was inside of the bags they were carrying, investigators did not comment.

A police spokesperson said state officials are expected to become involved in the case.

