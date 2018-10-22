Police: Boost Mobile store burglar possibly linked to multiple break-ins

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are hoping clear surveillance video will help them find a man who broke into a Boost Mobile store in Miami Shores, and they believe this is hardly the first local cellphone store he has targeted.

According to Miami Shores Police, the brazen burglar smashed his way inside the business, located on Biscayne Boulevard and 89th Street, at around 4 a.m., Saturday.

Miami Shores Police Lt. David Golt said the perpetrator left empty-handed but not before causing damage to the store.

“Smashed out the window of the door, damaged the interior door where the phones are kept,” he said.

Surveillance video shows the thief smashing through the bottom of the glass door with a sledgehammer before he made a beeline to the back area. He then attempted to break into the storage room.

“He only made a brief attempt to break into the storage room, which tells me that he knew that he had a limited amount of time before the police may respond,” said Golt.

The subject left before swiping any merchandise, but police said the security footage has provided them with a significant clue.

“This particular subject is wearing somewhat of a unique Mickey Mouse ball cap that has been seen in other cellphone store burglaries as well,” said Golt.

Saturday’s break-in comes after a nearby Boost Mobile store, located on Biscayne Boulevard and 137th Street in North Miami Beach, was burglarized twice, once on Sept. 23 and again on Oct. 6.

Surveillance video from Oct. 6 showed the thief making his way inside by breaking the glass entrance door, then making his way to the back to steal cellphones. The footage then caught him grabbing a handful of cash from the register on his way out.

Video from the Sept. 23 break-in showed the subject wearing the same ball cap.

Store owner George Mohama said he stole nearly 20 cellphones that time, about $8,000 worth.

“He took three or four iPhone 6es, two iPhones 6S, two iPhone 8s, a couple of Samsung J7s, four Motorola Es and a couple of LG phones,” he said.

Even though he didn’t take any cellphones on Saturday, police said they want this crook off the streets. They’re hoping someone in the community will point them in the right direction.

“Our detectives are working with detectives in other agencies to determine if this is the same individual,” said Golt.

If you have any information on any of these break-ins, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

